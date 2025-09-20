NIOS Class 10th, 12th Exams 2025: Theory Dates Announced For September-October Session; Check Schedule Here

NIOS Class 10 & 12 Exams 2025 Date Sheet | Official Website

NIOS Class 10, 12 date sheets: National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has published the detailed calendar for the 2025 Class 10 (senior secondary) and Class 12 (secondary) public exams. As per the official bulletin, the theory examinations will start from October 14, 2025, and will be administered at NIOS-approved centres in India and some overseas cities. Theory exams for both Class 10 and Class 12 will end on November 18, 2025.

Students who have enrolled for the exams can download their admit cards from the student login portal on the official website of NIOS, sdmis.nios.ac.in, prior to the theory exams. The NIOS hall ticket along with a valid ID proof should be brought by the candidates. Those who do not have the hall ticket will not be permitted to enter the exam hall.

Candidates should remember that the date sheet published is final and will not be revised. Earlier, the institute had announced the practical exams from September 12 to September 27, 2025. Candidates should make their examination fee payment on time to remain eligible for theory papers.

Result Announcement

NIOS has announced that the results of the theory exams in September-October 2025 will be announced within a period of seven weeks following the end of exams, allowing students to make future academic decisions.

NIOS Class 10 & 12 Exams 2025 Date Sheet: Here's How To Download

Step 1: Visit the official website at nios.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link NIOS Class 10 & 12 Exams 2025 Date Sheet on the homepage

Step 3: Choose the correct link for the Class 10 or Class 12 Theory Exam Date Sheet 2025.

Step 4: Save the PDF by downloading it for future use.

NIOS Class 10 & 12 Exams 2025 Date Sheet Direct Link