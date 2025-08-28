NIOS Class 10, 12 Practical Exam 2025 Date Sheet Out; Exams From September 12

NIOS Class 10, 12 Practical Exam 2025 Date Shee | Official Website

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the date sheet for the September–October 2025 session Class 10 and 12 practical exams. The exam will be from September 12 to September 27, 2025, at the study centres established across the nation, as per the official notification. The NIOS practical exam date sheet can be accessed by students at sdmis.nios.ac.in.

Students can download their Intimation-cum-Hall Ticket from the official website a few days prior to the beginning of exams. The institute has made it clear that the announced dates would not be changed and that students who have already paid examination fees would be permitted to appear without any extra cost at the centre.

Key Guidelines for Students

Exam Centres: All practicals will be held at learning centres unless otherwise informed because of cancellation, non-working centres, or low registrations. Students are encouraged to check details with their AI/Regional Centre in advance.

Batch Allocation: As practicals are held in small batches, the candidates will be allocated batches subject to the capacity of the laboratory in consultation with the examiner. Students will have to contact the Centre Superintendent or AI Coordinator quite a while prior to the exams to determine the assigned date and batch.

Mandatory Upload: Practical awards will have to be uploaded by the exam centres online.

Results Timeline: The results will be announced within seven weeks from the final theory exam. Marksheet-cum-Certificate and Migration-cum-Transfer Certificate will be sent through the respective AIs. In the event of cancelled institutions, documents will be sent to the students' residential addresses by the regional centres.

NIOS has also instructed regional centres and Deputy Observers to conduct the exams in a smooth and transparent manner. Since practicals form an important aspect of the assessment, the students are advised to prepare well and remain in regular touch with their centers for proper schedule updates.