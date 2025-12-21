Bihar: Students Protest Alleged Inappropriate Behaviour By Teacher At Sheohar School, Demand Strict Action | Representative Image

Patna: A tense situation prevailed on Saturday outside the District Magistrate's office in Bihar's Sheohar district when students from Project Girls' Senior Secondary School held a sit-in protest, alleging inappropriate behaviour by a teacher and demanding strict action against him.

About The Incident

According to the protesting students, the incident occurred on Friday within the school premises.

The students alleged that a teacher behaved inappropriately with a girl student, leading to outrage among the students.

The students claimed that the girl was charging her mobile phone when the teacher approached her and questioned her about whom she was talking to.

When the student denied speaking to anyone, the teacher allegedly threatened to inform her family, accusing her of talking to her boyfriend.

The students alleged that the teacher then blackmailed and and behaved inappropriately with the girl, causing her distress.

The incident reportedly angered the students, who gathered at the District Magistrate's office on Saturday and demanded the immediate arrest of the accused teacher.

During the protest, the students also raised questions about the school's functioning and management, alleging that when a student falls ill, a male teacher is sent instead of a female teacher.

The sudden protest led to chaos at the District Magistrate's office premises for some time.

Responding to the allegations, Deepak Kumar, Principal of Project Girls' Senior Secondary School, said he was not present at the school on the day of the alleged incident.

"I was on leave. I received information about the matter only today. We are speaking to the parents of the protesting students. An investigation will be conducted, and further action will be taken as per the directions of senior school officials," Kumar added.

Meanwhile, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Avinash Kunal, who was present at the District Magistrate's office, intervened and attempted to pacify the protesting students.

Despite repeated efforts, the students continued demanding a meeting with the District Magistrate.

The protest subsided after the SDM assured the students that formal action would be initiated.

"The victim student and her family are submitting a written application. After receiving it, a case will be registered, a detailed investigation will be conducted, and appropriate action will be taken," SDM Kunal said.

District administration officials said that the matter would be handled with seriousness and sensitivity, and action would be taken strictly in accordance with the law once the investigation begins.

