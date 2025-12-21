RRB NTPC CBAT 2025 City Intimation Slip Released For Graduate-Level Posts At rrb.digialm.com; Exam Scheduled On December 28

RRB NTPC CBAT 2025 City Intimation Slip: The city intimation slip for the RRB NTPC 2025 Computer Based Aptitude Test (CBAT) for graduate-level positions has been made available by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB). Candidates who have met the requirements for the CBT 2 stage can get the slip on the official regional RRB websites.

Candidates can check the city where their examination centre will be located using the city notification slip. The slip cannot be used to gain access into the exam room and does not function as an admit card.

RRB NTPC CBAT 2025 City Intimation Slip: Important dates

RRB CBAT Admit Card: Expected a few days before the exam

RRB CBAT Exam Date: December 28, 2025

RRB NTPC CBAT 2025 City Intimation Slip: Steps to download city intimation slip

The city notification slip can be downloaded by candidates by following these steps:

Step 1: Go to the RRB region's official website, where the application was filed;

Step 2: Select the "RRB NTPC CBAT 2025 city intimation slip" link.

Step 3: View the city details and download the slip after logging in with your registration number and birthdate.

Step 4: It is recommended that candidates retain a copy of the slip for their records until the test is over.

Direct link to download city intimation slip

RRB NTPC CBAT 2025 City Intimation Slip: Details mentioned on admit card

Candidate’s name

Registration / application number

Exam date

Exam city

Post applied for

Exam centre address (exact location)

Reporting time

Exam-day instructions

RRB NTPC CBAT 2025 City Intimation Slip: More about RRB NTPC CBAT

For certain graduate-level positions under the RRB NTPC recruitment, the Computer-Based Aptitude Test is administered.

Candidates for these positions must fulfil specific aptitude requirements pertaining to response time and decision-making. Candidates may only take the CBAT if they passed the CBT 2 exam. The exam is qualifying in nature and is administered on a computer.

According to RRB regulations, marks from the CBAT are combined with results from earlier stages to determine final merit. To advance to the following round, candidates must receive the necessary minimum qualifying scores.