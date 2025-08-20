BPSC Assistant Branch Officer Preliminary Exam 2025 Timetable Out; Details Here

BPSC ABO Recruitment 2025: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) released a notification notifying that the preliminary competitive examination for the position of Assistant Branch Officer (Advt. No. 37/2025) would take place on September 10, 2025. The exam will be conducted in selected centres throughout the state's 11 districts.

According to the timetable, applicants will take the General Knowledge (Objective) exam on September 10 from 12:00 p.m. to 2:15 p.m.

BPSC ABO Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

This recruitment procedure will fill 41 jobs. The postings are at Pay Level 7, with salaries ranging from ₹44,900 to ₹1,42,400.

Read the official notice here

BPSC ABO Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria

The eligibility criteria are as follows:

Educational Qualification: Applicants must have earned a bachelor's degree from a recognized university by the application deadline.

Age Limit: The maximum age limit is 37 years for unreserved male applicants, and the minimum age limit is 21 years old. 40 years for the backwards class, severely backwards class (male and female), and unreserved female candidates. 42 years for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe applicants (male and female).

Note: The Commission has recommended that applicants thoroughly review the official notification for particular guidelines before taking the exam.

Click here for official advertisement

BPSC ABO Recruitment 2025: Selection Process

The selection process is as follows:

1. The selection will be based on a written examination and an interview.

2. The written test will evaluate general knowledge, subject expertise, and analytical ability.

3. Shortlisted candidates from the written test will be called for an interview.

4. The final merit list will be compiled based on the combined performance in the written test and interview.

5. Reservation rules as per the Government of Bihar will be applicable in preparing the merit list.