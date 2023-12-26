Bigg Boss 17: Aoora Complains Of Feeling Uncomfortable After Ayesha Khan Hugs, Kisses Him Multiple Times

Renowned Korean popstar Park Min-jun, who goes by his stage name Aoora, is currently locked up inside the Bigg Boss 17 house and has been making waves with his entertaining acts on the show. However, he was recently seen expressing his discomfort over co-contestant Ayesha Khan's closeness with him.

In the recent episode, Aoora was seen confiding in Munawar Faruqui that he feels uncomfortable whenever Ayesha hugs or kisses him and that he does not really like it. The comedian then told him that she does not mean any harm to him and that he should express his discomfort to her as well so that she does not repeat it.

The entire conversation happened after Ayesha was seen hugging Aoora from behind and kissing him on the cheek while he was having a chat with Munawar.

#MannaraChopra to Aoora: if u r uncomfortable wt Ayesha touching u, tell her strictly to stay away. Forget Ayesha, even I CANNOT TOUCH YOU WITHOUT UR PERMISSION



this is very very big Manna taking stand for a MAN’s self respect n izzat

🔥🔥👏🏻👏🏻#BB17 #BiggBoss17 pic.twitter.com/o2aH1mAJS7 — Rachit (@rachitmehra_2) December 25, 2023

Later, Aoora shared his feeling with Mannara Chopra as well, who asked him to take a stand against Ayesha, and clearly ask her to not get close to him.

"If you are uncomfortable with Ayesha touching you, tell her strictly to stay away. Forget Ayesha, even I cannot touch you without your permission," she advised Aoora.

On the other hand, Munawar told Ayesha that Aoora was not okay with her kissing him, and the social media influencer stated that she would make sure to be careful going ahead. "I will tell him sorry if he wants. I'll be careful," she told Munawar.

Meanwhile, Ayesha and Munawar got into an ugly spat with Mannara on Monday's episode, during which the comedian was even seen breaking a glass and injuring his hand. All hell broke loose when Mannara complained about Munawar's changed priorities towards Ayesha and her, and called Ayesha out for not playing an individual game.