 Bigg Boss 17: Angry Munawar Faruqui Breaks Glass During MAJOR Showdown With 'Best Friend' Mannara Chopra (WATCH)
Bigg Boss 17: Angry Munawar Faruqui Breaks Glass During MAJOR Showdown With 'Best Friend' Mannara Chopra (WATCH)

In the promo, Munawar and Mannara can be seen engaging in a major showdown and all hell breaks loose after the latter taunts the former with her "bahar ki friend" remark

Sachin TUpdated: Monday, December 25, 2023, 03:37 PM IST
Comedian Munawar Faruqui, who had started off with a 'holier than thou' image on Bigg Boss 17, has now become one of the most controversial contestants on the reality show, after wildcard entrant Ayesha Khan accused him lying in relationships and dating two women at the same time.

Ever since her entry, Munawar can be seen visibly shaken, and to add to it, his friendship with co-contestant Mannara Chopra, who was his best friend inside the house until a few days back, also seems to have hit rocky waters.

In the latest promo shared by the makers, Munawar and Mannara can be seen engaging in a major showdown and all hell breaks loose after the latter taunts the former with her "bahar ki friend" remark, clearly hinting at Nazila Sitaishi, the other woman besides Ayesha with whom Munawar was involved.

Mannara can be seen telling Vicky Jain that she has become a 'beggar', wanting Munawar's friendship and attention. As the comedian replies, the argument escalates with Ayesha too jumping in, making things worse. Mannara can then be seen taking a dig at her that if she was so strong and confident about herself, she should have entered the Bigg Boss house in the next season as an individual instead of coming with the sole intention of exposing Munawar this year.

"Agle saal aati na individually jaise unki bahar ki friend shayad agle saal aayegi," she said, and this did not go down well with Munawar, who will be seen charging at her, and in a fit of rage, breaking a glass and throwing a vase down.

He asked her to not drag Nazila's name in their conversations and went on to say that Mannara was not his friend anymore.

It is to be noted that the entire fiasco began after Salman Khan lashed out at Munawar during the Weekend Ka Vaar for ignoring Mannara ever since Ayesha entered the house, and speaking against her behind her back. The host also stated that Munawar was making Mannara look needy by suddenly drawing a line between them without any explanation.

