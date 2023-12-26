Bigg Boss 17: Do You Know Aishwarya Sharma's Educational Qualifications? | Image Credit - Aishwarya Sharma

Aishwarya Sharma, a well-known Indian television actress, has gained significant recognition for her involvement in the television program 'Bigg Boss 17'. | Image Credit - Aishwarya Sharma

Are you familiar with her academic credentials? Let's uncover the details! | Image Credit - Aishwarya Sharma

According to various sources, she finished her primary education at Saraswati Vidya Mandir in Rishi Nagar, Ujjain. | Image Credit - Aishwarya Sharma

According to multiple sources, she finished her studies at the esteemed Alpine Institute of Technology in Ujjain. | Image Credit - Aishwarya Sharma

Furthermore, according to multiple media sources, she obtained her electronic and electrical engineering degree. | Image Credit - Aishwarya Sharma

She has also obtained a Visharad degree in Khatak dance. | Image Credit - Aishwarya Sharma