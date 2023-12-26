 Bigg Boss 17: Do You Know Aishwarya Sharma's Educational Qualifications?
Discover the educational credentials of popular TV actress Aishwarya Sharma.

Updated: Tuesday, December 26, 2023, 07:49 PM IST
Image Credit - Aishwarya Sharma
Aishwarya Sharma, a well-known Indian television actress, has gained significant recognition for her involvement in the television program 'Bigg Boss 17'.

Are you familiar with her academic credentials? Let's uncover the details!

According to various sources, she finished her primary education at Saraswati Vidya Mandir in Rishi Nagar, Ujjain.

According to multiple sources, she finished her studies at the esteemed Alpine Institute of Technology in Ujjain.

Furthermore, according to multiple media sources, she obtained her electronic and electrical engineering degree.

She has also obtained a Visharad degree in Khatak dance.

Afterward, she relocated to Mumbai in order to follow her dreams of becoming an actress.

