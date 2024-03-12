Aishwarya Sharma REACTS To Troll Who Wished For Her Death, Called Her A Thief: 'You Can Curse Me...'...

Popular television actress and Bigg Boss 17 contestant Aishwarya Sharma gave a befitting reply to troll who wished for her death. Recently, the actress shared a story on Instagram and asked her fans and followers not to send gifts to her and her actor-husband Neil Bhatt. She also stated that their love and support is enough for them.

However, an Instagram user reacted to her story saying that Aishwarya copied another 'woman' and what she mentioned in her post was said by someone earlier. Without mentioning the other person's name, the user also called Aishwarya a 'thief' and accused her of being 'jealous' of the woman.

"These words are the words of another woman whom you know well, not your words. You are a thief. You steal everything, even words. You will continue to burn with jealousy of her. What a dirty and vile woman you are. We all hope to see your death and cremation very soon," the user wrote.

Aishwarya was in no mood to ignore the hateful message and she decided to give a befitting reply to the troll.

Without losing her calm, the actress tagged the user and wrote, "I honestly don't know who you are talking about, we are receiving gifts almost every week from our fans and it's for my fans who are like my family and not for people like you to feel bad about, you can curse me every now and then. I really hope you are getting happiness, God Bless You."

Aishwarya was last seen in Salman Khan's controversial reality show Bigg Boss 17. She had participated with Neil. Their chemistry inside the house was loved by their fans, however, the couple got evicted a few weeks before the grand finale.

Aishwarya is quite active on social media and she often shares pictures and videos to keep her fans entertained. She has over 2.2 million followers on Instagram.

Besides Bigg Boss 17, Aishwarya has been a part of daily soaps and reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, Smart Jodi, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Laal Ishq, Meri Durga, Baal Krishna, Suryaputra Karn and more.