 Shilpa Shetty Reveals Men Richer Than Raj Kundra Tried To 'Woo' Her, Reacts To Trolls Claiming She Got Married For Money
On November 22, 2009, Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra tied the knot.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Friday, March 08, 2024, 06:49 PM IST
Shilpa Shetty recently opened up on trolls who claimed that she tied the knot to Raj Kundra for 'money.' Speaking to Zoom, the actress said that when she married Raj, he was supposed to be the 108th youngest or richest British Indian, according to Google, which is great.

"But I think people also forgot to Google Shilpa Shetty, who was also very rich back then. I'm richer today, and I pay all my income tax bills, GST, and everything.”

Further, the actress stated that although her husband was richer, but money was never the deciding factor for her in life. “And, by the way, there were richer people than him who were wooing me at the time. But money has never really been the deciding factor in my life for anything," Shilpa concluded.

On November 22, 2009, Shilpa and Raj tied the knot. They are parents to their two kids--Viaan and Samisha.

On the work front, Shilpa was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s web show Indian Police Force. It also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi. She played the role of Former Gujarat ATS Chief and Current Special Cell Delhi Police Chief Tara Shetty.

