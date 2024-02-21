WATCH: Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra Dance To Mundeya Tu Bachke Rahi At Rakul Preet & Jackky Bhagnani's Wedding - Inside Video Goes Viral

Actors Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are all set to tie the knot in a grand wedding in Goa on Wednesday, February 21. And the night before the D-Day, the couple hosted an epic sangeet party which saw performances by some of the biggest names of showbiz, including Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra.

Despite being a private event, several photos and videos from the pre-wedding festivities have surfaced online, and in one of them from the sangeet, Shilpa can be seen belting out a powerpacked performance with husband Raj next to her on stage.

The two can be seen shaking a leg to the chartbuster, Mundeya Tu Bachke Rahi, while the bride and groom, along with the guests, cheered for them.

WATCH | Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra Set the Stage on Fire at Rakul Preet and Jackky Bhagnani's Wedding in Goa!#ShilpaShetty #RajKundra #RakulPreet #JackkyBhagnani @TheShilpaShetty pic.twitter.com/thH1dfaLCb — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) February 21, 2024

The sangeet night of Rakul and Jackky was all things bling, and keeping in tandem with the theme, Shilpa looked breathtaking in a black shimmery fusion saree with a thigh-high slit. She also shared a video of herself on her Instagram stories, which seemed to be recorded before the sangeet ceremony.

"Ready to rock and roll," she said in the video as she flaunted her fit for the night.

Meanwhile, Rakul and Jackky will reportedly take their pheras at 3 pm on Wednesday. They will first have a traditional Sikh Anand Karaj ceremony, followed by a Sindhi wedding.

Their wedding in Goa has emerged to be a star-studded affair with a number of celebs having reached the destination. The guest list boasts of names like Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Esha Deol, Riteish Deshmukh, Varun Dhawan, Bhumi Pednekar, Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur, and others.