Raj Kundra Says Shilpa Shetty Lost Work Due To Porn Case & Son Viaan 'Broke Down' After He Spent Birthday In Jail

Raj Kundra was arrested in 2021 for his alleged involvement in the creation and distribution of pornographic films. Later, he was granted bail in September 2021. In a recent interview with the Hindustan Times, Kundra talked about his time in jail, his wife Shilpa Shetty's reaction, and much more.

Raj said that the tag of ‘porn king’ has refused to leave him ever since the case started. He added that it happened because he is married to a celebrity; if not, the damage wouldn't have been done. "I feel they weren’t getting at me, but my wife and kids. It’s unfair that Shilpa had to bear the brunt of it. You attack me, no issues, she was collateral damage,” he said.

Further, Raj said that the trolls on social media constantly remind him about the case. He added, “I delete and block trolls. But the last thing I want is my wife and kids reading terms like this. Even today, when Shilpa posts a Valentine’s message, trolls start commenting, ‘porn king’s wife’... they don’t know the facts!"

Sharing Shilpa's reaction to the case, he said she broke into laughter and said it was not true. She knew it was rubbish, but she would maintain her silence and dignity. Further, Raj said that due to his porn case, the actress lost certain contracts and work on television.

During his arrest, his son Viaan would ask Shilpa about her father, to which, she would say that he had to answer 100 questions and would return once it was done. "He would draw something and send it to me with a letter in jail. He would write, ‘Papa missing you, come back soon, finish your work’. The first two-three weeks, he was fine. Then on my birthday, September 9, 2021, I heard a choke in his voice, and he broke down. I remember sobbing," said Raj.

He revealed that in jail, one can let their guard down as the others make fun and take advantage. "Chadar leke rona padhta hai. For Viaan, I am his hero. Viaan knew his dad’s company is on his name, I would do no wrong. For him, it’s like a bad dream," he concluded.