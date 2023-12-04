Raj Kundra's Lawyer Accuses Prosecution Of 'Intentionally Delaying' Trial In Porn Film Case

Raj Kundra was arrested in connection with a case related to the production and distribution of pornographic content in 2021 and was granted bail after about two months in jail. Kundra's lawyer stated that the judicial proceedings against him have been pending since 2021.

A statement from Raj Kundra’s Advocate Prashant Patil reads, "The Judicial proceedings against Mr Raj Kundra have been pending since 2021. We have been consistently requesting the prosecution to expedite the Judicial proceedings. However, the records of the case clearly show that the prosecution is intentionally delaying the judicial proceedings for reasons best known to them. This has infringed the Fundamental Right of my client Mr Raj Kundra. Whatever the outcome of the trial, Mr Raj Kundra has a right to face expeditious trial. It looks like there is no prima facie case against Mr Raj Kundra and this is the reason the prosecution is seeking repeated adjournments."

"Such conduct of the prosecution is intentional. This is the reason our Country is facing huge backlogs of pending matters and innocent people are suffering without any fair trial. All that the agencies are interested is to make allegations and conduct media trials. When it comes to evidence before Courts, there are only lame excuses and adjournments. On this background, Mr Raj Kundra is now compelled to suffer at the hands of high handed prosecution and wait for justice in eternity. He is under a legal advice to move a criminal Writ Petition before Honourable Bombay High Court for seeking expeditious trial."

Meanwhile, recently Raj released a film titled UT69, which shows the time he spent in jail as an undertrial.