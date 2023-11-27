Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra Visit Mumbai Gurudwara With Kids On Guru Nanak Jayanti 2023

By: Sachin T | November 27, 2023

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty and her businessman-husband Raj Kundra visited a Gurudwara in Mumbai on Monday (November 27) on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Shilpa and Raj were spotted outside a gurudwara in Santacruz with their son Vivaan and daughter Samisha

While Shilpa was seen wearing a white kurta, red salwar and red dupatta, Raj opted for jeans and black t-shirt

Samisha looked cute in a pink and yellow ethnic outfit. On the other hand, Viaan wore casual. All of them covered their heads

Shilpa also folded her hands to pose for paparazzi and wish them on the occasion of Gurupurab

It is being said that Raj visited the Gurudwara with his family to participate in seva

Meanwhile, on the work front, Raj recently made his Bollywood debut with the film UT 69. The film revolved around his days in prison

On the other hand, Shilpa was last seen on the big screens in Sukhee. The film recently released on an OTT platform

Thanks For Reading!

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2023: Nimrat Kaur Seeks Blessings At Gurudwara In Mumbai
Find out More