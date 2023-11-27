Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra Visit Mumbai Gurudwara With Kids On Guru Nanak Jayanti 2023

By: Sachin T | November 27, 2023
Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty and her businessman-husband Raj Kundra visited a Gurudwara in Mumbai on Monday (November 27) on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Shilpa and Raj were spotted outside a gurudwara in Santacruz with their son Vivaan and daughter Samisha
While Shilpa was seen wearing a white kurta, red salwar and red dupatta, Raj opted for jeans and black t-shirt
Samisha looked cute in a pink and yellow ethnic outfit. On the other hand, Viaan wore casual. All of them covered their heads
Shilpa also folded her hands to pose for paparazzi and wish them on the occasion of Gurupurab
It is being said that Raj visited the Gurudwara with his family to participate in seva
Meanwhile, on the work front, Raj recently made his Bollywood debut with the film UT 69. The film revolved around his days in prison
On the other hand, Shilpa was last seen on the big screens in Sukhee. The film recently released on an OTT platform
