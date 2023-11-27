Guru Nanak Jayanti 2023: Nimrat Kaur Seeks Blessings At Gurudwara In Mumbai

By: Sachin T | November 27, 2023
Bollywood actress Nimrat Kaur visited a gurudwara in Mumbai to seek blessings on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Every year, Guru Nanak Jayanti or Gurpurab is celebrated to mark the birth of the first guru of Sikhism, Guru Nanak Dev
Several photos of Nimrat have surfaced in which the actress is seen wearing a teal ethnic outfit
Nimrat wore a beautiful kurta and churidar. She paired her outfit with a dupatta which featured golden work
The actress covered her head with her dupatta as she posed for the paps outside the gurudwara
Nimrat was seen stepping out of the gurudwara with kada prasad in her hands. She also offered the prasad to the paps
The actress was all smiles as she posed for the shutterbugs with folded hands
Meanwhile, on the work front, Nimrat was last seen in Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video in which she played the role of a police officer