Guru Nanak Jayanti 2023: Nimrat Kaur Seeks Blessings At Gurudwara In Mumbai

By: Sachin T | November 27, 2023

Bollywood actress Nimrat Kaur visited a gurudwara in Mumbai to seek blessings on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Every year, Guru Nanak Jayanti or Gurpurab is celebrated to mark the birth of the first guru of Sikhism, Guru Nanak Dev

Several photos of Nimrat have surfaced in which the actress is seen wearing a teal ethnic outfit

Nimrat wore a beautiful kurta and churidar. She paired her outfit with a dupatta which featured golden work

The actress covered her head with her dupatta as she posed for the paps outside the gurudwara

Nimrat was seen stepping out of the gurudwara with kada prasad in her hands. She also offered the prasad to the paps

The actress was all smiles as she posed for the shutterbugs with folded hands

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nimrat was last seen in Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video in which she played the role of a police officer