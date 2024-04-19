 Ranveer Singh REACTS To His Viral AI Video Criticising PM Modi: 'Deepfake Se Bacho Doston'
Ranveer Singh was last seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Friday, April 19, 2024, 05:33 PM IST
Recently, a deepfake video of Ranveer Singh criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government went viral, in which he was heard saying that the ruling party's purpose is to celebrate the pain and problems of people and the unemployment in the country.

However, the truth is that the actor was originally talking about his experience after visiting the Vishwanath temple in Varanasti.

On Friday, April 19, Ranveer took to his social media handles and reacted to the viral video. "Deepfake se bacho dostonnnn," he said on X.

Check it out:

Earlier, Aamir Khan also fell prey to a deepfake where his video was promoting a political party.

Ranveer is currently expecting his first child with Deepika Padukone.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer was last seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani alongside Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Tota Roy Chowdhury, Churni Ganguly, Aamir Bashir, and Kshitee Jog.

Next, the Dil Dhadakne Do actor will be seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, which also stars his wife Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Ajay Devgn, Arjun Kapoor, and Akshay Kumar, among others.

Ranveer will also play the lead in Farhan Akhtar's Don 3.

