Ranveer Singh, Kriti Sanon Laud PM Modi As They Turn Showstoppers At Kashi Event: 'He Has Changed Face Of City In Last 10 Years'

Actor Ranveer Singh came out in effusive praise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his efforts towards the public infrastructure overhaul and the development of the country's oldest pilgrimage sites, Varanasi.

Ranveer and lanky Bollywood beauty Kriti Sanon were in the ancient temple town on Sunday, turning showstoppers for ace designer Manish Malhotra's fashion show.

Speaking to ANI on Sunday, Ranveer said, "We deeply appreciate everything Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done to protect and promote the weaver community (of Varanasi). He has absolutely changed the face of Kashi in the last 10 years."

#WATCH | Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh: Actor Ranveer Singh walks the ramp in the fashion show curated by Indian Fashion Designer Manish Malhotra on the theme 'Banarasi Saree- A tapestry of Indian culture & Craftsmen'. (14.04)

On Manish Malhotra's show in the city, which was themed on 'Banarasi Saree- A tapestry of Indian culture and Craftsmen', the actor added, "The event was amazing. The experience of ramp-walking on the banks of River Ganga felt a million times better than walking at Mumbai's 5-star banquets. This event showcased the exquisite craftsmanship of our weaver community."

Calling on the youth to be mindful and aware of the country's heritage while adapting to modern trends and ways, the quirly actor said, "It is very important to take pride in the rich cultural heritage of our country. This month is very significant. Do not lose sight of your responsibility. You are the future of Bharat. Take cognisance of your responsibility...go out and vote."

#WATCH | Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh: Actress Kriti Sanon and actor Ranveer Singh participate in a fashion show curated by Indian Fashion Designer Manish Malhotra on the theme 'Banarasi Saree- A tapestry of Indian culture & Craftsmen'

The two actors represented Indian craftsmanship through their stunning traditional attires.

Kriti, too, weighed in on the changing face of Varanasi and what makes the Banarasi saree so unique and beautiful.

"I always wanted to wear something handwoven, which is symbolic of our heritage and culture. The best part about the Banarasi saree is that the weavers weave only one saree of a kind. It takes days to weave one piece. This thing should be taken to the world. I am glad that I could be part of this initiative. Kashi is a very good example of Vikas Bhi Virasat Bhi (progress while also ensuring the preservation of heritage). Even after all the redevelopment that Kashi has seen in the last 10 years, its soul still remains the same."

#WATCH | Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh: On Indian Fashion Designer Manish Malhotra's fashion show on the theme 'Banarasi Saree- A tapestry of Indian culture & Craftsmen', actress Kriti Sanon says, "I always wanted to wear something handwoven which is symbolic of our heritage and…

Malhotra said he has been to Varanasi many times and he loves the city. "I have visited Kashi many times and really like coming here." He said that although he met the weavers earlier but the thought of doing a fashion show, highlighting their exquiite handwoven pieces, never crossed his mind.

"I met the weavers here earlier but never thought of hosting a fashion show in Varanasi. Even after many years of working and holding countless fashion shows, today's event was amazing. I was very nervous backstage," he said.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Actor Kriti Sanon says, "I believe in 'Vikas Bhi Virasat Bhi' because yes we should always grow, evolve and be modern but should keep our culture, heritage and roots in our hearts. That is something I embody and live life like that..."

On what made the fashion show stand out from others, Malhotra said, "Usually, clothes designed by me are full of embroidery and sequins but today, the focus was not on them but on the craftsmanship of the weavers of Kashi. I have always tried to take India's local craft to the world and will continue doing so in the future as well. We must take our handloom and our craftsmen all over the world."

Manish Malhotra's fashion show was part of the two-day event (April 13-14) organised by the Indian Minorities Foundation, to promote handicrafts and handlooms of Varanasi. The event took place at the Namo Ghat.