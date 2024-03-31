Kriti Sanon Surprises Fans At Mumbai Theatre During Crew Show

By: Sachin T | March 31, 2024

Actress Kriti Sanon took her fans by surprise on Saturday evening as she visited a cinema hall in Mumbai during the screening of Crew

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Kriti, who shares the screen with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu in the film Crew, took the theatre by storm as she stepped inside the theatre right after the film ended

Kriti was all smiles as she interacted with the audience in the theatre and asked if they enjoyed watching the film

She even clicked tens of selfies with her the people inside the theatre who were ecstatic to see her

Kriti looked chic in a washed jeans and lavender one-shoulder top

The people in the theatre were taken aback by the surprise and couldn't believe that the actress they watched on screen was right in front of their eyes

Crew, which released on March 29, has earned nearly Rs 20 crore in India in just two days

