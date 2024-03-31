Kriti Sanon Surprises Fans At Mumbai Theatre During Crew Show

By: Sachin T | March 31, 2024
Actress Kriti Sanon took her fans by surprise on Saturday evening as she visited a cinema hall in Mumbai during the screening of Crew
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Kriti, who shares the screen with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu in the film Crew, took the theatre by storm as she stepped inside the theatre right after the film ended
Kriti was all smiles as she interacted with the audience in the theatre and asked if they enjoyed watching the film
She even clicked tens of selfies with her the people inside the theatre who were ecstatic to see her
Kriti looked chic in a washed jeans and lavender one-shoulder top
The people in the theatre were taken aback by the surprise and couldn't believe that the actress they watched on screen was right in front of their eyes
Crew, which released on March 29, has earned nearly Rs 20 crore in India in just two days
Thanks For Reading!