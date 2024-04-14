VIDEO: Kriti Sanon, Ranveer Singh Seek Blessings At Kashi Vishwanath Temple In Varanasi

A few videos of Kriti Sanon, Ranveer Singh and Manish Malhotra's spirirtual sojourn to the holy land of Kashi, Vishwanath have surfaced on the internet some time back. Both the actors and the popular fashion designer can be seen dressed in ethnic wear as they seek blessing from Lord Shiva.

While Kriti Sanon can be seen dressed in a yellow saree, Ranveer Singh is seen adorning a white kurta pyjama. The actors also went ahead to speak about their experience of visiting the holy land of Kashi and both of them fell short of words.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Actors Kriti Sanon and Ranveer Singh & fashion designer Manish Malhotra visit Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi to offer prayers. pic.twitter.com/rR5iKGOmwE — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2024

While Ranveer spoke about staying true to our roots and spoke of his experience of visiting the temple as a divine one, Kriti heaped praises on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and reveals that she had earlier visited the temple 10 years back. She then states that the Prime Minister Modi has done a faboulous job in the past ten years for Kashi.

Both Ranveer and Kriti were also seen addressing the concept of 'Vikas bhi, Virasat Bhi.' While Kriti states that she firmly believes in the concept of developement, she also believes that one should always stay true to their roots and never forget their heritage. Ranveer Singh too sticks to the same statement.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Actor Kriti Sanon says, "'Har Har Mahadev', 'Jai Siya Ram'. I came here ten years ago...I got the opportunity to go to the Kashi Vishwanath temple. I feel blessed. There is a vibration and energy in the city..." pic.twitter.com/Eq3QXMPlXV — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2024

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Actor Ranveer Singh says, "I cannot express in words the experience that I have had today. Life long I have been a devotee of lord Shiva and I have come here for the first time..." pic.twitter.com/4s2j7R0x7F — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2024

Well, Ranveer and Kriti's trip to the Kashi Vishwanath temple sure looked like a divine experience.