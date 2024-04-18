After Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh's Deepfake Video Bashing PM Modi Govt & Seeking Vote For Congress Goes Viral

With the Lok Sabha elections just around the corner, several Bollywood celebs have been falling prey to the deepfake technology of late, that is being used by miscreants to favour their choice of political parties. Recently, a video of Aamir Khan went viral in which he was seen seeking votes for Congress, and now, a doctored video of Ranveer Singh has gone viral, doing the same.

In the video, Ranveer can be seen taking digs at the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government and stating that the ruling party's purpose is to celebrate the pain and problems of people and the unemployment in the country.

Vote for न्याय

Vote for Congress pic.twitter.com/KmwGDcMImt — Sujata Paul - India First (Sujata Paul Maliah) (@SujataIndia1st) April 17, 2024

The video ends with him urging voters to vote for the right party and the tagline 'Vote For Congress' can be seen flashing on the screen.

However, the video is clearly fake and doctored and it can be made out by checking out the usual tell-tale signs. Ranveer's lip movements don't match with the audio, and the clip that has been used is from the actor's recent visit to Kashi, wherein he was seen praising PM Modi for changing the face of the 'City of Ghats'.

| Uttar Pradesh: Actor Ranveer Singh says, "I cannot express in words the experience that I have had today. Life long I have been a devotee of lord Shiva and I have come here for the first time..."#Kashi #RanveerSingh #ModiKiGuarantee #ModiKaParivaar #BJP4India pic.twitter.com/ZZKYXeAa1v — Saurabh Pandey (Modi Ji Ka Parivar) (@saurabhpandebjp) April 15, 2024

Ranveer is yet to issue an official statement on the same.

It was only a few days ago that Aamir Khan lodged an FIR with the cyber cell of Mumbai Police after a video of him endorsing a certain political party went viral on the internet.

The actor's team also clarified that he has never endorsed any specific political party throughout his career, and he also urged the youth to vote responsibly.