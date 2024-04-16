Aamir Khan Files FIR Against Fake Political Ad Featuring Him Ahead Of Lok Sabha Elections: 'Never Endorsed Any Party'

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan filed an FIR with the Cyber Crime cell of the Mumbai Police recently after a purported video of him endorsing a political party ahead of the Lok Sabha elections went viral on the internet. The actor and his team claimed that the video was fake and that he never promoted any specific party.

His team also stated that while the actor has always supported the Election Commission in its endeavours and has urged the youth to vote responsibly, he has never sided with any political party throughout his career.

The official spokesperson of Aamir Khan stated, “We want to clarify that Mr Aamir Khan has never endorsed any political party throughout his 35-year career. He has dedicated his efforts to raising public awareness through Election Commission public awareness campaigns for many past elections."

The statement further read, "We are alarmed by the recent viral video alleging that Aamir Khan is promoting a particular political party. He would like to clarify that this is a fake video and totally untrue. He has reported the matter to various authorities related to this issue, including filing an FIR with the Cyber Crime Cell of the Mumbai Police."

"Mr Khan would like to urge all Indians to come out and vote and be an active part of our electoral process," the statement concluded.

In the fake video that has been doing the rounds on the internet, Aamir can be seen taking a dig at the PM Modi government for promising Rs 15 lakh in every individual's bank account. "Jumle walon se saavdhaan rahe," he can be seen saying in the doctored video.

The cyber crime cell is yet to take an action on those who made and shared the fake video.