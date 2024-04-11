 Aamir Khan, His Sons Junaid & Azad Distribute Sweets To Paps On Eid; Watch Video
Aamir Khan, His Sons Junaid & Azad Distribute Sweets To Paps On Eid; Watch Video

Aamir Khan also posed with Junaid and Azad

Sachin TUpdated: Thursday, April 11, 2024, 12:38 PM IST
article-image

Actor Aamir Khan is celebrating Eid at home with his family. On the special occasion, he was spotted outside his Mumbai residence with his sons -- Junaid Khan and Azad. Several pictures and videos of the actor have surfaced in which he is seen distributing sweets to paparazzi.

Aamir, dressed in white kurta and loose pants, is all smiles as he walks towards the gate of his building and greet photographers. He then posed with Junaid and Azad before treating the paps with kaju katli.

Dhol is also heard playing in one of the videos. Take a look at the visuals here:

