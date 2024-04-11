WATCH: Netizens Confused As Aamir Khan's Son Junaid Steps Out In Heavy Makeup, Ask 'What Role Is He Playing?'

Bollywood's Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan is soon set to step into Bollywood, but prior to that, he has been keeping himself busy with plays and theatre across the city. On Wednesday night, he was spotted in Mumbai wearing heavy makeup, which was seemingly from one of his plays, but his look left the netizens confused.

A video of Junaid has now gone viral on the internet in which he can be seen wearing a black t-shirt and shorts, along with heavy makeup. He posed with heavily-kohled eyes, middle parted hair and a long black tilak on his forehead, which was seemingly his look for a play.

As soon as he stepped out of the theatre, paps surrounded him for photos, and without an escape, Junaid had to pose for them for a couple of photos. "Abhi bhi makeup mein hoon bhai log," he was seen telling the shutterbugs and sharing a hearty laugh.

As the video surfaced on the internet, netizens asked, "What role is he playing?" Referring to Aamir's dialogue in the film PK, a user commented, "Ye kaunse Gole se aaya hai", while another user wrote, "Leave him pls he does not want to be in limelight".

Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi in Japan |

Meanwhile, Junaid is set to mark his Bollywood debut with a YRF film, tentatively titled Maharaja, and if reports are to be believed, the shoot has already been wrapped up. He also has a film co-starring Sai Pallavi in the pipeline, and a few days ago, photos of the two shooting in Japan had gone viral.

Read Also Khushi Kapoor To Star Opposite Junaid Khan In Love Today Hindi Remake After Naadaniyaan With Ibrahim...

A few days ago, new reports also suggested that Junaid might have already signed his third film even before his Bollywood debut and it will also star Khushi Kapoor.