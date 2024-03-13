Khushi Kapoor To Star Opposite Junaid Khan In Love Today Hindi Remake After Naadaniyaan With Ibrahim Ali Khan

Khushi Kapoor, who made her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, is all set to star opposite Aamir Khan's son, Junaid Khan. The duo will be collaborating for the first time on-screen for the Hindi remake of the Tamil film Love Today, which starred Pradeep Ranganathan and Ivana.

While the official announcement is awaited, it has been reported that the film will begin shooting this summer.

The actress is currently filming for Naadaniyaan which marks Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan's second film after Sarzameen. The film is backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. Pinkvilla reported that the film will be a direct-to-OTT release and will mark the directorial debut of Shauna Gautam.

Ibrahim will be making his debut in Bollywood with Dharma's film Sarzameen also starring Kajol and Prithviraj Sukumaran, which will be directed by Kayoze Irani, son of Boman Irani.

Meanwhile, talking about The Archies, the film was released on Netflix in 2023. Starring Agastya Nanda, Suhana Khan, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Aditi Saigal and Yuvraj Menda.

In The Archies, Khushi played the role of Betty Cooper.