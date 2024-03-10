WATCH: Ibrahim Ali Khan Holds Rumoured GF Palak Tiwari's Hand, Escorts Her To His Car As Paps Mob Them In Mumbai

Ibrahim Ali Khan, who is soon set to make his Bollywood debut, was seen enjoying a dinner date with rumoured girlfriend Palak Tiwari in Mumbai on Saturday evening. As they left the restaurant, they were mobbed by the paparazzi stationed outside and Ibrahim was seen turning protective for Palak and escorting her to his car amid the frenzy.

A video of the incident has now gone viral on the internet in which Ibrahim and Palak can be seen exiting a posh restaurant in Mumbai's suburband Bandra locality on Saturday night. As soon as they stepped out, the paps surrounded the rumoured couple, asking them to pose for a picture together.

Ibrahim was seen quickly making his way towards his car with Palak behind him. However, it was then that he realised that the actress was finding it difficult to wade her way through the paps, and that is when he came to her rescue.

In the video, he can be seen holding Palak's hand and quickly escorting her inside his car, before going in himself and zooming off from the area.

For the date night, Ibrahim and Palak twinned in black. While the Bijlee fame kept it casual in a black tank top and jeans, Ibrahim looked charming in a t-shirt from Aryan Khan's collection, Dyavol.

Ibrahim and Palak sparked dating rumours for the first time back in January 2022, when the latter was seen hiding her face while leaving a restaurant with the young Nawab. Both of them have maintained their silence over their relationship, and during an interview, Palak had stated that they were "just good friends".