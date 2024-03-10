 WATCH: Ibrahim Ali Khan Holds Rumoured GF Palak Tiwari's Hand, Escorts Her To His Car As Paps Mob Them In Mumbai
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentWATCH: Ibrahim Ali Khan Holds Rumoured GF Palak Tiwari's Hand, Escorts Her To His Car As Paps Mob Them In Mumbai

WATCH: Ibrahim Ali Khan Holds Rumoured GF Palak Tiwari's Hand, Escorts Her To His Car As Paps Mob Them In Mumbai

Ibrahim and Palak sparked dating rumours for the first time back in January 2022

Sachin TUpdated: Sunday, March 10, 2024, 10:05 AM IST
article-image

Ibrahim Ali Khan, who is soon set to make his Bollywood debut, was seen enjoying a dinner date with rumoured girlfriend Palak Tiwari in Mumbai on Saturday evening. As they left the restaurant, they were mobbed by the paparazzi stationed outside and Ibrahim was seen turning protective for Palak and escorting her to his car amid the frenzy.

A video of the incident has now gone viral on the internet in which Ibrahim and Palak can be seen exiting a posh restaurant in Mumbai's suburband Bandra locality on Saturday night. As soon as they stepped out, the paps surrounded the rumoured couple, asking them to pose for a picture together.

Ibrahim was seen quickly making his way towards his car with Palak behind him. However, it was then that he realised that the actress was finding it difficult to wade her way through the paps, and that is when he came to her rescue.

Read Also
WATCH: Ibrahim Ali Khan Hides Face As He Leaves With Rumoured GF Palak Tiwari Post New Year Party In...
article-image

In the video, he can be seen holding Palak's hand and quickly escorting her inside his car, before going in himself and zooming off from the area.

For the date night, Ibrahim and Palak twinned in black. While the Bijlee fame kept it casual in a black tank top and jeans, Ibrahim looked charming in a t-shirt from Aryan Khan's collection, Dyavol.

Read Also
WATCH: Ibrahim Ali Khan Spotted Exiting Theatre With Palak Tiwari's Jacket Post Movie Date
article-image

Ibrahim and Palak sparked dating rumours for the first time back in January 2022, when the latter was seen hiding her face while leaving a restaurant with the young Nawab. Both of them have maintained their silence over their relationship, and during an interview, Palak had stated that they were "just good friends".

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Shaitaan Box Office: Midnight Shows Added In Mumbai Theatres Amid High Demand For Ajay Devgn,...

Shaitaan Box Office: Midnight Shows Added In Mumbai Theatres Amid High Demand For Ajay Devgn,...

WATCH: Ibrahim Ali Khan Holds Rumoured GF Palak Tiwari's Hand, Escorts Her To His Car As Paps Mob...

WATCH: Ibrahim Ali Khan Holds Rumoured GF Palak Tiwari's Hand, Escorts Her To His Car As Paps Mob...

Oscar 2024: Complete List Of Nominations

Oscar 2024: Complete List Of Nominations

Kriti Sanon, Munawar Faruqui, Nita Ambani & Others Dazzle At Miss World 2024 Gala

Kriti Sanon, Munawar Faruqui, Nita Ambani & Others Dazzle At Miss World 2024 Gala

Cooking Up A Storm With Kusha Kapila: ‘My All-Time Favourite Dish Is My Mom’s DOSA,’ Reveals...

Cooking Up A Storm With Kusha Kapila: ‘My All-Time Favourite Dish Is My Mom’s DOSA,’ Reveals...