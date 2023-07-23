WATCH: Ibrahim Ali Khan Spotted Exiting Theatre With Palak Tiwari's Jacket Post Movie Date

Saif Ali Khan and Amita Singh's son Ibrahim Ali Khan has caught the eyes of the netizens, thanks to his charming looks, even before marking his debut in Bollywood. The starkid is often spotted out and about in the city, mostly alone, but this time, he was seen enjoying a movie date with rumoured girlfriend Palak Tiwari.

For the unawares, Palak is the daughter of television actress Shweta Tiwari, and she has been spotted with mingling with Ibrahim several times in the past as well.

On Saturday night, the rumoured lovebirds were papped in the city together after a long time and they seemed to have caught up for a movie together.

Ibrahim carries Palak's jacket

Several photos and videos of Ibrahim and Palak have gone viral on the internet. In the videos, the two of them can be seen arriving at the same theatre in Mumbai, albeit in separate cars within a span of few minutes.

While Ibrahim looked handsome in a white t-shirt and jeans with a black shirt over it, Palak donned a pair of comfy pants and a crop top along with a jacket.

The two entered the theatre separately and even while exiting, they were not together. But what caught the netizens' eyes was that Ibrahim was seen carrying Palak's jacket with him as he quickly made his way to the car.

Within no time, the video went viral on the internet, and netizens are now convinced that the two are indeed dating.

When Palak opened up on her relationship status

It all began when Palak and Ibrahim were spotted exiting a restaurant in Mumbai after a cosy dinner date, and the young actress was seen hiding her face from the paparazzi.

However, she had later clarified that she had lied to her mom Shweta about her whereabouts and that was the reason she hid her face from the shutterbugs.

She had also stated that Ibrahim was a very good friend and that she does not pay much attention to buzz around her personal life.

