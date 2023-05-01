Palak Tiwari, Ibrahim Ali Khan's alleged PDA at Worli Hubspot raises eyebrows: more than just friends?

Palak Tiwari and Ibrahim Ali Khan's rumoured relationship has been the talk of the town for quite some time. The two young stars have been spotted together on numerous occasions, sparking speculation about their relationship status.

However, Palak recently denied any romantic involvement with Ibrahim, claiming that they are just acquaintances.

Despite Palak's statement, a recent netizen claim suggests that the two were allegedly cosy at a Worli hotspot. The claim has sparked fresh rumours about their relationship, with many speculating that the duo might be more than just friends.

The alleged incident reportedly occurred at Slink and Bardot, a popular club in South Mumbai.

Palak was papped at airport

Palak Tiwari, who was spotted at the airport recently, was dressed in a green dress with a plunging neckline, sneakers, and a crossbody bag. The young actress has been making headlines for her candid interviews and outspoken views on various topics, including Salman Khan's neckline diktat.

Check out the video shared by Viral Bhayani here:

Shweta Tiwari on Palak's relationship rumours

Palak's mother, the renowned TV actress Shweta Tiwari, has also been supportive of her daughter's career choices. When rumours of Palak's relationship with Vedang Raina surfaced, it was reported that Shweta was happy with her daughter's choice.

Palak is known to be friends with several star kids, including Orhan Awatramani, who is a common friend of Ibrahim Ali Khan and other Bollywood star kids.

In a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, Palak Tiwari gave her opinion on various star kids, including Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan, and Khushi Kapoor.

When asked about Ibrahim Ali Khan's acting potential, she described him as 'Kadak', indicating that she believes he has what it takes to make it in Bollywood.

Despite Palak's recent denial of any romantic involvement with Ibrahim Ali Khan, netizens continue to speculate about their relationship.

The young stars have yet to confirm or deny the rumours, leaving fans to wonder what the future holds for this intriguing pair. Only time will tell if Palak and Ibrahim are just friends or something more.