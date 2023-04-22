Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress Palak Tiwari on her debut: I or Salman Khan sir didn’t want to shed my Bijlee song image

Palak Tiwari | Pic: Instagram/palaktiwarii

Palak Tiwari is currently seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film stars Salman Khan in the lead role and also features an ensemble cast. It hit screens on April 21. The Free Press Journal caught up with her for an exclusive chat.

Being a Bijlee Bijlee sensation, Palak finally marked her big screen debut with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, when asked how she felt on the sets being a slightly more experienced performer amongst others, she shares, “I wouldn’t say that I was the established one, Siddharth Nigam and Shehnaaz Gill are far more established than me but it was a great learning experience for me while shooting for it. I picked up so many things from all of them. It was wonderful.”

Ensembles are a thing in our films but Palak, who also assisted director Mahesh Manjrekar in Salman Khan’s Antim: The Final Truth (2021) has her separate fanbase. When asked if she was sceptical about doing a multi-starrer film as her first one, she explains, “I feel getting into an ensemble, you need to be mentally prepared, if not, that’s when the friction happens. For me, I knew what I had signed for and what I was getting into. I knew everything exactly in a decisive way.”

Palak and Salman have a strong bond and being a bhaijaan to his people around, he believes in advising them. “He has always tells me to focus on work and even while promoting one project, one has to bother about what’s next. One should not just sit and keep thriving on more,” she reveals.

Palak rose to overnight fame from her song Bijlee Bijlee alongside Harrdy Sandhu. When asked if it was difficult to break that image to do a film with Salman Khan, she explains, “Honestly, Salman sir or I don’t want to shed my Bijlee image. He cast me on the basis of my Bijlee image. I am very grateful and humble for the fan following I have but it’s not adjacent to the talent I have. Gauging the social media statistics doesn’t make a person talented.”

Palak is daughter to popular television personality Shweta Tiwari. Shweta, who won Bigg Boss 4 hosted by Salman, has a bond with him. “My mother is extremely and constantly stressed but she went quiet when she got to know that I am working with him since she knew I would be in safe hands,” she gushes.

While Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan didn’t open to great numbers, Palak seems to have had a memorable start.