OTT Releases This Week: Kantara: Chapter 1 To The Witcher Season 4, Check The List Of Films & Shows For The Weekend Watch

By: Sunanda Singh | October 31, 2025
The weekend has arrived, and some of the newest releases have arrived. We present a compilation of movies and shows available on digital platforms, which are mentioned in the following slides:
Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 is a story deeply embedded in our soil, celebrating the sacred bond between man, nature, and faith. Rishab Shetty's masterpiece is streaming on Amazon Prime Video in Kannada, with Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam dubbed versions
Baaghi 4 tells the story of a man called Ronny who survives a vehicular accident and starts experiencing hallucinations. It is streaming on Amazon Prime Video
The Witcher is a popular fantasy series centered on three principal characters whose destinies are interconnected: Geralt, a beast slayer; Ciri, a wandering princess; and Yennefer, a formidable mage. The Witcher Season 4 is streaming on Netflix
Kalyani Priyadarshan's Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra is a superhero film written and directed by Dominic Arun. The film revolves around an enigmatic woman who relocates to Bengaluru, accepts a night shift, and leads a solitary existence. It is streaming on JioHotstar
Idli Kadai is a family drama film that is written and directed by Dhanush himself. The movie centres on a talented chef named Murugan who, following his father's passing, comes back to his village to manage his father's cherished yet ailing idli shop. It is streaming on Netflix
A House of Dynamite is a thriller film featuring Rebecca Ferguson and Idris Elba in the lead roles. The film is about the U.S. government's frantic 18-minute response to a single, unidentified nuclear missile detected heading toward Chicago. It is streaming on Netflix
Based on the 2014 novel by Lawrence Osborne, Ballad of a Small Player follows the story of Lord Doyle, a British gambler living in self-imposed exile in Macau after losing a fortune. It is streaming on Netflix
