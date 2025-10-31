 'Mujhe Gaali Mat Dijiye': Bigg Boss Narrator Vijay Vikram Singh Clarifies He Didn't Eliminate Baseer Ali & Nehal Chudasama—VIDEO
Entertainment

'Mujhe Gaali Mat Dijiye': Bigg Boss Narrator Vijay Vikram Singh Clarifies He Didn't Eliminate Baseer Ali & Nehal Chudasama—VIDEO

Bigg Boss narrator Vijay Vikram Singh clarified that he is not Bigg Boss after fans blamed him for Baseer Ali and Nehal Chudasama’s eviction. He said, "Jab mein woh nahi hoon, toh mujhe unke hisse ki gaali bhi mat dijiye. Baseer nikal gaye hain, Nehal nikal gayi hain, lekin isme mera koi haath nahi hai." Vijay added that his role is only to narrate the show and share updates.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Friday, October 31, 2025, 01:52 PM IST
article-image
Photo Via Instagram

Bigg Boss narrator Vijay Vikram Singh clarified that he is not Bigg Boss after fans started blaming him for Baseer Ali and Nehal Chudasama's eviction. He stated that while he is indeed the voice audiences hear, he is not Bigg Boss. Vijay further explained that his role is limited to narrating the show and informing viewers about its timings and updates.

Bigg Boss Narrator Vijay Clarifies He Didn't Eliminate Baseer & Nehal

He also revealed that there are two voices in the show, and the voice that interacts with the contestants is not his. "Toh jab mein woh nahi hoon, toh mujhe unke hisse ki gaali bhi mat dijiye. Baseer nikal gaye hain, Nehal nikal gayi hain, lekin isme mera koi haath nahi hai. Mera yogdan show mein sirf itna hai ki samay bataa deta hu aur aapko updates deta hu," he explained.

article-image

Vijay Says The Makers Are Resposible For Evictions & Not Him

He added, "Mein show ki dusri awaaz hu. Ab dono awaaze thodi ek jaisi lagti hain, par dono alag hain. Contestant ko nikaalna, kisko lena ya nikalna ye mere haath mein nahi hota. Ye nirnay Colors aur Endemol ka hota hai."

article-image

Vijay Vikram Singh Urges Fans To Stop Blaming & Abusing Him

Vijay asked fans to direct any complaints or criticism to Colors and Endemol, not him, explaining that he is only a contracted artist who provides narration for the show each year. He once again urged viewers to stop blaming or abusing him, statting that he is not Bigg Boss.

Vijay added that this is not the first time he has issued a clarification about not being part of Bigg Boss, it's actually the 20th or 26th video where he has explained his role in the show.

