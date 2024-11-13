 'Vicky Kaushal Stayed On Sets Of Chhava For Three Hours Just To..': Bigg Boss Narrator Vijay Vikram Singh Recalls An Incident With Actor On Sets Of Film (Exclusive)
Vijay Vikram Singh, popularly known as the ‘narrator of Bigg Boss,’ got in an exclusive chat with The Free Press Journal and opened up on his upcoming film Chhava with Vicky Kaushal. He also narrated an incident from the sets of the film and revealed what is in the pipeline for him in the coming years.

Aanchal Choudhary
Updated: Wednesday, November 13, 2024, 08:50 PM IST
article-image

Vijay Vikram Singh, known for giving his voice to the very popular and controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss,' is all set to make his Bollywood debut with Vicky Kaushal's upcoming film Chhava which is based on the life story of Sambhaji Maharaj. In an exclusive chat with The Free Press Journal, Vijay reveals how did he bag the film and also sheds light on his experience of working with Vicky Kaushal.

article-image

Tell us about Chhava and give us a little insight on how did you bag the project?

I got the project accidentally. I was called for an audition for an ad. After the audition I was waiting for my car when someone asked me that If I was an actor and if I would like to audition. He was from Anti casting and I auditioned for a part. I didnt get that part but was later called for another part which I ended up playing.

article-image

What do you consider the driving force behind signing the film?

'Vicky Kaushal Stayed On Sets Of Chhava For Three Hours Just To..': Bigg Boss Narrator Vijay Vikram Singh Recalls An Incident With Actor On Sets Of Film (Exclusive)
Maddock films, Laxman Utekar, Vicky Kaushal. These were more than enough for me to say yes to the film.

⁠From Television to Web to now Films, tell us about your journey?

Well, I think you have to do every project as your first and giving everything for the same. I believe actors are medium agnostic and should be open to exploring all mediums.

Tell us about your upcoming projects?

As of now, what is in the pipeline for me is Family Man 3. It will release next year and another film will be coming out in 2025.

Tell us about your experience of working with Vicky Kaushal?

Well, I think Vicky is one of the most respectful and caring actor I have ever met. He is always there for his co stars and he takes care of everyone. A very humble and down to earth man. I remember, he once stayed on the set for 3 hours just to give cues to us. His shot was over and he could have rested but he wanted to be available for everyone.

