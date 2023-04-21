KKBKKJ actress Palak Tiwari gets sweet Shout-Out from mother Shweta Tiwari; here’s how

Palak Tiwari and Shweta Tiwari | Photo File

Palak Tiwari, daughter of well-known TV actress Shweta Tiwari, has finally entered Bollywood with Salman Khan's highly anticipated movie, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, that was released today.

As the movie hit the theatres today, Shweta Tiwari couldn't contain her excitement and took to her Instagram Stories to give a shout-out to her daughter.

Shweta's SHOUT-OUT for Palak

The proud mother shared a poster of the movie and wrote, "Watch my PeeTee aka Palak Tiwari playing the character of Muskaan in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan in theatres now. I’m so proud of you, my bachcha."

Shweta Tiwari's IG Story

The Farhad Samji directorial boasts an impressive star cast including Pooja Hegde, Bhagyashree, Bhumika Chawla, Shehnaaz Gill, Venkatesh Daggubati, Jagapathi Babu, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam and Jassie Gill.

She recently shared a bunch of photographs with Jassie Gill, who plays the role of Moh in the movie, expressing her excitement about the film's release.

Palak recently made headlines for her statement about Salman Khan

Before the release of the film, Palak had made headlines for an interview in which she spoke about the dress code implemented by Salman Khan for female workers on set.

However, she later clarified that her statement was taken out of context and that she had put certain guidelines for herself regarding how to dress around senior people whom she idolizes.

Palak, who is the daughter of Shweta and her ex-husband Raja Chaudhary, is a talented young actress who is poised to make a mark in Bollywood. Her mother couldn't be prouder of her daughter's debut and is excited to see her career soar to new heights.

As for Palak, she is thrilled to have made her debut in a movie starring none other than Salman Khan and is eagerly looking forward to her future projects.