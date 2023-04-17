Palak Tiwari on mother Shweta's reaction to her dating rumours with Ibrahim & Aryan: ‘She asks me things like...’

Palak Tiwari, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Aryan Khan | Photo File

Palak Tiwari, the daughter of television icon Shweta Tiwari, will soon appear on the big screens with Salman Khan starrer ‘Kisi Ka bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’. The budding actress has already garnered a massive fan following on social media, even before her big-screen debut.

But she has also been making headlines for her alleged link-ups with Aryan Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. Reacting to the same, Palak told Etimes how her mother feels about these rumours.

Here's what she said

Like any other mother, Shweta Tiwari gets worried and apprehensive, wondering if she is sending her daughter out too much or if she is partying too much. When she comes across these dating rumours, she sends Palak the links and asks me things like who the person is and where it came from. To this, Palak responds that there's nothing going on, genuinely no one in her life, and it is just her mother, brother, and herself.

Palak also shared that her mother doesn't cross-question her and they have a basic trust in each other, which is essential in any relationship, and they value it immensely.

Her Bollywood debut

Palak's debut in 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' is highly anticipated, and fans are eagerly waiting to see her on the big screen.

Her mother Shweta Tiwari is a well-known and respected face in the television industry, and it will be interesting to see how Palak fares in the film industry.