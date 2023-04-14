Palak Tiwari can’t stop praising Aaryan Khan: ‘He is sweet, nice, quiet and...’

Palak Tiwari and Aryan Khan | Photo File

Palak Tiwari, who is all set to make her big Bollywood debut in the upcoming Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, recently spoke about her good friend Ibrahim Ali Khan and Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan in an interview with Siddharth Kannan.

Palak had only good things to say about Aryan, mentioning that he is a very sweet and nice guy, although he tends to keep to himself at social gatherings.

Palak also shared some insights into Aryan's personality, saying that he makes impactful statements with just a few words and then retreats back into the crowd.

Here's what she said

The young actress belongs to same circle and has several mutual friends. She has been to the same parties Aryan Khan attended. She mentioned that Aryan's quiet demeanour is what makes him unique and special.

She said, “He is exactly what he looks like. He is a very sweet and nice guy, If you call him and talk to him, he will, It’s just that he is quiet and speaks only a few words, but always makes an impact with those few words he says.”

About her upcoming film

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will also feature Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal, and Pooja Hegde alongside Salman Khan. With the film set to release on 21st April, the actors are currently busy promoting it.

It remains to be seen how Palak's debut in the film will fare, but her insights into the personality of Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan have certainly piqued the interest of many fans