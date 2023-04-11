Did Salman Khan just confirm Palak Tiwari’s relationship with Ibrahim Ali Khan? Actor says ‘She has already fallen’

Salman Khan and Palak Tiwari | Photo File

Salman Khan, the Bollywood megastar, is all set to dazzle the silver screen once again with his upcoming flick, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Recently, the cast and crew of the highly-anticipated movie congregated in Mumbai for the trailer launch event.

While the glitzy ceremony was a grand spectacle, it was an intriguing incident that piqued the curiosity of the audience.

Salman Khan made a subtle allusion to the current relationship status of Palak Tiwari, the stunning actress who is a part of the film's cast. Rumour has it that Palak is romantically involved with Ibrahim Ali Khan, the son of Saif Ali Khan, a popular actor.

The audience at the trailer launch event was left wondering whether Salman's remark was directed towards Palak's rumoured relationship.

Here's what happened

During the introduction of the cast and crew of the movie on stage, the host had a near-miss with a small mishap, almost falling off the stage. Someone made a witty comment about the host falling for Palak, to which Salman Khan promptly responded, "Woh already gir chuki hai (She has already fallen)."

Although it is not certain whether Salman's comment referred to Palak's alleged affair with Ibrahim, the rumour mills have been abuzz for quite some time about the two's supposed relationship.

Palak and Ibrahim's link-up rumours began doing the rounds last year when they were spotted together. They were even seen attending a concert together in Mumbai, adding fuel to the speculation.

Palak Tiwari on her relationship status

In an interview with ETimes, Palak Tiwari talked about her relationship status, stating that her focus was on her work at present. She mentioned that she does not pay much attention to rumours about her personal life as they are a regular part of her profession.

The actress emphasized that she was concentrating her energies on her work, as it is a crucial time for her career.

As the buzz around Palak and Ibrahim's relationship continues to grow, fans and followers of the two eagerly await more news. As for Salman Khan, the superstar seems to have added a dash of intrigue to the already exciting build-up to the release of his forthcoming film.