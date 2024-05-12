Ankita Lokhande Flaunts ₹2.23 Lakh Luxurious Black Sling Bag At Mother's Day Lunch with Mom Vandana

By: Shefali Fernandes | May 12, 2024
On the occasion of Mother's Day 2024, Ankita Lokhande treated her mother Vandana Lokhande to a special lunch date in Mumbai.
The Pavitra Rishta actress carried ₹2.23 lakh black sling bag from Louis Vuitton.
Ankita Lokhande's luxurious Louis Vuitton bag was adorned with the brand's iconic prints.
Ankita Lokhande and her younger sister, Ashita Sahu, who is an aspiring model, were seen kissing Vandana Lokhande on the cheeks.
Ankita Lokhande's closest friend, Aparna Dixit, was also a part of the special lunch.
"A day to cherish the most special bond. A day full of love and laughter. You deserve the whole world maa…Happy Mother’s Day @vandanaphadnislokhande," captioned Ankita Lokhande.
Ankita Lokhande was last seen in Bigg Boss 14 with her husband Vicky Jain.
