Here's What Mithun Chakraborty Told Years Later To Girl Who Left Him During Struggling Days

Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty recently was a part of the much loved musical reality television show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. During the show, while connecting with a heartbroken contestant, the actor spoke about his own love life experience and said that a early age of his career when he was a struggling actor he encountered heartbreak when the girl he was in love with left him.

Taking a trip down memory lane, Mithun expressed, “Aise he hua tha mere saath. Ishq kar baitha tha, pagal hogaya tha. Phir ek din wohi hua, ladki chod ke chali gayi. Phir samay badla. Main star se superstar phir maha super star bangaya. (I fell in love and had gone completely mad. But one day she left me. Then times changed, I became a star, then a superstar and then an even bigger superstar).”

He further added, “Toh aisa he ek kissa hua ki main ek din (aero)plane mai saphar kar raha tha aur woh ladki bhi saphar kar rahi thi. Lekin woh mujhse nazar chura rahi thi. Main utha aur gaya, maine pucha ‘nazar kyu nahi mila rahi?’ (I was travelling in an aeroplane and that girl was also in the same plane. She did not look at me. So I got up and went up to her and asked why she was not looking at me.) She turned her face. I thought she was feeling guilty. To ease her, I told her ‘what you did at that time was right’.”

Mithun further revealed what the girl expressed to her while they met years laters, and said, “I think I have made a mistake. At that time I shouldn’t have done that to you.” Mithun replied saying, “Shayad tum nahi karti toh yeh legend nahi ban pata (Maybe if you hadn’t done that, I would not have been able to become this legend).”

On the work front, Mithun was last seen in The Kashmir Files, directed by Vivek Agnihotri. He has mostly been working on Bengali movies since 2022. His most recent appearance was in Kabuliwala (2023), directed by Suman Ghosh.