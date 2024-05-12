Is Sabrina Carpenter, 25, Ready To Date Leonardo DiCaprio, 49? Singer's Birthday Cake Drops Hint (PHOTO)

Sabrina Carpenter |

Talented singer and actress Sabrina Carpenter turned 25 today. The stunner celebrated her birthday and shared some of the pictures of her celebration on social media. What grabbed the attention of the fans was a video in which she is seen cutting a theme cake of Leonardo DiCaprio.

Well, we all know Leonardo DiCaprio's dating history when it comes to young 25-year-old girls. Is it a hit, or a dig at his personal life that fans are curious about? However, it seems to be hilarious to watch the meme going around with the theme cake.

In a fun way, she shared the Instagram story, in which Carpenter blowing out candles on a cake with a meme of Leonardo DiCaprio, captioned “Nooo don’t turn 25 you're so sexy aha.” Take a look at it here:

Feather singer also shared some series of baby pictures on Instagram for her birthday. A little Carpenter was featured in the set of images, beaming with happiness and innocence as she smiled for the camera shared on her Instagram post. She captioned the post as, "That’s that me birthday."

Sabrina rose to fame as a Disney Channel personality, playing lead roles in the Girl Meets World and Adventures in Babysitting. As as singer, she has given some hit track sucj as Espresso, On My Way, Nonsense, Looking at me, Sue Me, and more. She has a dedicated fan base and has received critical recognition for the many ventures and partnerships she has undertaken. During Carpenter's birthday festivities, her kind act of sharing special moments with her fans struck a deep chord, emphasizing the close relationship she has with her loyal following.

Since 90s, Leonardo DiCaprio first began dating attractive 25-year-olds, and till now nothing has changed. He is reportedly has a girlfriend called Vittoria Ceretti. Vittoria Ceretti is a 25-year-old model who has modeled for various fashion. Earlier in the past, the actor has dated actor and model Camila Morrone (25) close to four years before they called it quits in 2022.