Palak Tiwari REVEALS Salman Khan is ‘protective’ of girls on sets, says ‘Koi bhi ladki mere set pe…’

Palak Tiwari | Instagram

Palak Tiwari, daughter of famous television actress Shweta Tiwari, will soon appear in Salman Khan’s upcoming movie, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The young actress recently spilled some tea about her experience working with superstar Salman Khan on the set of Antim: The Final Truth (2021).

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Palak revealed that Salman had a strict dress code for women on his set. According to Palak, every girl on the set was required to cover up, with their neckline being no lower than a certain point. Salman used to say, "Koi bhi ladki mere set pe, neckline should be there."

Here's what Shweta Tiwari told her

When Palak's mother saw her dressed appropriately in jogger, shirt and all covered, she asked her daughter asked where she was going. Palak responded that she was going to Salman Sir's set, to which her mother replied, “Wow, that’s good.”

When asked about the reason for such strict rules, Palak explained that Salman is a "traditionalist" who believes in protecting his girls. While he allows his female colleagues to dress as they please, he is always concerned about their safety and security.

He wants to make sure that if there are men around whom the girls do not personally know, they are protected from any unwanted attention.

Salman's upcoming movie, Kisi Ki Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, revolves around two younger siblings who are waiting to get married until their elder brother becomes attached, but he remains a bachelor. The movie also stars Pooja Hegde and promises to be an entertaining watch.

Palak Tiwari's Work Front

Palak made her debut last year in Harrdy Sandhu's music video, Bijlee Bijlee, and is now ready to step into the world of Bollywood with her upcoming movie. With her talent and determination,

Palak is sure to make a mark in the industry and win over audiences with her performances. We wish her all the best for her debut and look forward to seeing more of her in the future.