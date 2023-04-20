KKBKKJ actress Bhumika Chawla's shocking revelation on why she did less Bollywood movies, 'I had signed two to three big Hindi films, but...'

Bhumika Chawla |

Bhumika Chawla’s latest release is the Salman Khan-starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan (KKBKKJ). Thanks to the film, she has reunited with her Tere Naam (2003) co-star after almost two decades. Bhumika and Salman had also acted in Dil Ne Jise Apna Kahaa (2004). The actress is excited as KKBKKJ has hit screens today. She recently spoke exclusively with The Free Press Journal about the movie, her co-star and more. Excerpts:

How are you feeling?

It’s a nice thing and I am looking forward to the release.

KKBKKJ is your third film with Salman Khan. How has your work experience been with him? Did you notice any change in him?

After we grow up in age and grow up with experience, changes happen automatically in every one of us. Some things remain the same and some things change. Salman Khan is always grounded and a very simple human being. He is very helpful to people. Over time you develop seriousness since you are producing your own films. Being an actor for so many years, basic changes happen with everyone. In fact, each day on the sets has been a fun day (smiles).

During the trailer launch, Salman recalled how during the making of Tere Naam, you were like a schoolgirl. You used to ask if he had lunch or not, and greet him good morning and good night. Your comment?

At that time I used to read a lot of books and in between the shots too I used to read. Now as well, I talk less as I am still in my own space and I keep it cordial, nice and pleasant.

You have been a part of the Indian film industry for over two decades. How has your journey been so far?

I feel happy, blessed and grateful to have worked in so many films and in different languages. As an actor, I want to do more and play many more characters. There are many kinds of characters that I haven’t played yet and I would love to do them. To begin with, I would love to play a comic role.

Go on…

People who are close to me know that I have a knack for it. I can also do justice to action movies and would also love to be a part of emotional dramas on a different level. Not just commercial or family dramas, but emotional dramas as well. I would also love to do thrillers.

You have worked in multiple language film industries. In fact, compared to other industries, you have done less Hindi films. Could you explain why?

I feel that whatever work you do, you must get satisfaction out of it. At that time I was extremely choosy. Many times it happened that I had signed a film but due to some unfortunate reasons it didn’t work out. I have said this in many interviews that I had signed two to three big Hindi films, but due to some circumstances it didn’t happen. Because of all these, your gap increases. I have worked quite a bit in the South. As an actor you always have the desire to do good work with good people and good units, directors and colleagues so that when you come back home, you are happy (smiles).