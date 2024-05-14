'2-Hour Journey In 20 Mins': Rashmika Mandana FASCINATED By Drive On Atal Setu (Mumbai Trans Harbour Link); Urges People To 'Vote For Development' (VIDEO)

Rashmika Mandana |

The opening of the 21.8 km Atal Bihari Vajpayee Smruti Sewri-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu on Friday has made travelling super convenient between South Mumbai and Navi Mumbai. The MTHL Atal Setu is named after former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and is expected to be a game-changer for Mumbai's transportation network. It will significantly reduce travel time and fuel consumption for commuters.

Recently in an interview with ANI talking about the same actress Rashmika Mandana expressed her heart out for India's massive achievement in building Mumbai-trans Harbour Link (MTHL) Atal Setu. According to her, "The journey of two hours can be done in 20 minutes. Who would have thought that something like this would have been possible. Now we can easily travel from Mumbai to Navi Mumbai. India is moving very fast and growing at a fast pace. No one can stop us now."

She further talked about the unstoppable India in terms of development, and its growing infrastructure over the years with fracture, she expressed, "Now, India is not gonna say no to anything. We are not willing to stop anymore like look at our country's growth in the last 10 years the country has grown look at the infrastructure, the road planning everything is just brilliant."

Rashmika highlighted that the MTHL Atal Setu underscores the importance of public-private partnerships in driving infrastructure development and fostering socio-economic progress. She concluded by urging people to vote for the development, "I just got to know it's done in just 7 years and 20 km. It's amazing. I also feel that the young India is growing at such a fast speed. India is the smartest country. It is something that young India has to vote for, and they are not influenced, they are smart about it and are heading in the right way. As a young Bharatiya to all of you, the majestic infrastructure Atal Setu, should not stop. So vote for the development."

#WATCH | Mumbai: On the Mumbai-trans Harbour Link (MTHL) Atal Setu, Actor Rashmika Mandana says, "Who would have thought that something like this would have been possible. Now we can easily travel from Mumbai to Navi Mumbai. India is moving very fast and growing at a fast pace.…

Rashmika's enthusiastic support, the MTHL project is poised to achieve greater visibility and success in its mission to transform Mumbai's transportation infrastructure for the better.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rashmika will be next in Sikander with Salman Khan. The movie is scheduled to hit the theatres on Eid 2025. She will also reprise the role of Allu Arjun's wife in Pushpa 2. She also has a period drama Chhavva, with Vicky Kaushal.