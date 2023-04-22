Palak Tiwari's stepfather Abhinav Kohli on her performance in KKBKKJ: 'you won't be allowed to look more beautiful than heroine'

TV actress Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari has finally appeared on the big screens in Salman Khan starrer ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ which released yesterday.

While the film is receiving a favourable response from the audiences and the critics, Palak's performance has been appreciated by her step-father Abhinav Kohli.

Here's what he said

Abhinav Kohli took to his Instagram handle to pen an appreciation note for Palak after watching her on the big screen. He praised her natural acting, her seamless shift from English to Hindi, and her perfect dance moves. He also mentioned how beautiful she looked, though acknowledging the unsaid rule of the film industry not to overshadow the heroine.

Palak's mother, Shweta Tiwari, attended a special screening of the film and expressed her pride in her daughter's performance.

Palak Tiwari on working with Salman Khan

Palak, in her conversation with ANI, had shared her experience of working with Salman Khan. She said that working with him was like a dream come true and that he used to make everyone laugh with his jokes on set. She also mentioned how helpful Salman was to everyone and how he used to eat and hang out with the cast and crew.

The film is loaded with several popular names from the industry and features talented actors like Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubatri, Shehnaaz Gill, Bhumika Chawla, Bhagyashree, Vijender Singh, Jagapathi Babu, Vinali Bhatnagar, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam and others in important characters.

Helmed by Farhad Samji, the movie boasts a lot of action, romance and family drama. The film, directed by Farhad Samji, is filled with action, romance, and family drama.

Palak Tiwari's debut in Bollywood has been a much-anticipated event, and her performance in the film has lived up to the expectations of her fans.

Her step-father and mother have both expressed their pride and happiness, and it remains to be seen what the future holds for this young star.