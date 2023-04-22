Bhaijaan Salman Khan greets fans in style on Eid-ul-fitr 2023, netizens say ‘Yahi toh chahiye tha’: WATCH

Salman Khan, the superstar of Bollywood, celebrated Eid with his fans in Mumbai at his residence, Galaxy Apartment.

Despite receiving death threats, the actor appeared in front of the fans with full swag, greeting them with 'Namaste' and flashing his billion-dollar smile. Thousands of fans gathered outside his residence to catch a glimpse of their favourite star.

Netizens react with tons of excitement

Salman's father, Salim Khan, also accompanied him and was seen enjoying the festive fervour. The video of Salman Khan meeting his fans went viral on social media, and fans couldn't stop showering their love and admiration on him.

The comment section was flooded with compliments, with many fans calling him the 'sweetes'" and the 'most humble'.

One user wrote, "Bollywood Ki Jaan Bhaijaan." Another commented, "Yehi toh chahiye tah." A third user said, "Eid Mubarak Bhai."

Check out the video shared by Viral Bhayani here:

Salman rocked in his blue paithani kurta

Salman opted for a royal blue outfit for the occasion and looked absolutely dashing. His smile, as always, had everyone's hearts melting.

Salman's fans have yet another reason to celebrate as his latest movie, 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan', was released yesterday and has already made Rs 15.81 crore on its first day.

The film includes a stellar star cast like Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati, Shehnaaz Gill, Siddharth Nigam, Palak Tiwari and others.

Salman Khan has always been known for his generous and kind nature towards his fans, and this Eid was no different. Despite the ongoing security threats, Salman Khan took the time to meet and greet his fans, making their day special. His fans could not be happier, and neither could he.