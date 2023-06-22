Palak Tiwari, Ibrahim Ali Khan Twin In Black Amid Dating Rumours

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 22, 2023

Star kids Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari sparked dating rumours once again after they were spotted attending a party in the city on Wednesday night

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Both Palak and Ibrahim twinned in black as they arrived at the party within a span of few minutes

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Ibrahim looked handsome in a casual black shirt and denims

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Palak, on the other hand, looked chic in a black body-hugging mini dress

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Both the star kids smiled for the paparazzi before quickly going inside

Photo by Varinder Chawla

For the unawares, Palak is the daughter of renowned television actress, Shweta Tiwari

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Whereas, Ibrahim is the son of actor Saif Ali Khan and his first wife, Amrita Singh

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Rumours of Palak and Ibrahim dating first went viral after the two were spotted enjoying a dinner date and the former was seen hiding her face from the paps

Photo by Varinder Chawla

