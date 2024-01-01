WATCH: Ibrahim Ali Khan Hides Face As He Leaves With Rumoured GF Palak Tiwari Post New Year Party In Mumbai

Handsome hunk Ibrahim Ali Khan, the son of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, was seen partying hard with rumoured girlfriend Palak Tiwari on New Year's eve on Sunday. After the clock struck 12, the rumoured lovebirds even exited the venue in the same car, and while at it, they refrained from posing for the paparazzi.

In fact, Ibrahim, who was seated in the backseat of the car with Palak, was seen covering his face from the paparazzi. Palak too did not look at the cameras, and the two made sure to get their car out of the area as soon as possible.

They were accompanied by their other friends at the party.

Ibrahim and Palak sparked dating rumours back in January 2022, and at that time, it was the actress who was seen hiding her face while leaving a restaurant in the city post a dinner date with the Pataudi scion.

While Ibrahim never commented on his relationship status, Palak had said in an interview that they were just "good friends" and that she hid her face the first time because her mother Shweta Tiwari was not aware of her whereabouts.

In the past two years, Ibrahim and Palak have been spotted spending time together on multiple occasions, but they never posed for the paparazzi together or addressed their bond in public.

A few days ago, a video of the rumoured lovebirds hugging each other and indulging in some PDA had also gone viral.

On the work front, Palak marked her Bollywood debut in 2023 with Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. As for Ibrahim, he worked as an assistant director in Karan Johar's directorial comeback, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani in 2023, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. If reports are to be believed, the heartthrob has already signed the dotted lines for his acting debut titled Sarzameen, but the details have been kept under the wraps.