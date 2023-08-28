Watch: Palak Tiwari Grabs Eyeballs In Skimpy Outfit For Dinner Date With Ibrahim Ali Khan | Photo by Varinder Chawla

Television actress Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari and Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan set tongues wagging every time they’re spotted together in Mumbai. Be it a movie night or dinner date, Palak and Ibrahim’s growing closeness has made headlines over and over. The duo was spotted once again in the city.

Palak was seen wearing a strapless mini-dress with a matching handbag and denim boots. Ibrahim on the other hand wore grey coloured jeans and a white full-sleeved t-shirt. Watch the video below.

Back in April, Palak said that she was not dating Ibrahim. Dismissing rumours about her affair with Ibrahim, she told E-Times, "I don’t pay heed to these rumours as it is a part of the profession that I am in. I’d rather focus on my work. While love can never be calculated or predicted, at this stage, work is in first gear for me. Professionally, it’s a crucial time, so I am focusing my energies on that."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ibrahim assisted director Karan Johar in the upcoming romantic drama 'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi in the lead roles.

There are also reports that Ibrahim will be launched by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions for his acting debut in the film 'Sarzameen' and will be directed by Kayoze Irani, son of Boman Irani. It is said that the film will not have a female opposite Ibrahim. However, a report by Hindustan Times says, "Kajol plays a crucial role."

Palak, on the other hand, has made a name for herself after featuring opposite Harrdy Sandhu in 'Bijlee Bijlee' song. She debuted in Bollywood in the movie ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ alongside Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati, Shehnaaz Gill, Bhumika Chawla, Jagapathi Babu, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, and Vijender Singh.