Rumoured Lovebirds Palak Tiwari, Ibrahim Ali Khan Arrive In Style At Aaliyah-Shane's Engagement Bash (Watch)

Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari | Photos by Varinder Chawla

Shweta Tiwari's daughter, Palak Tiwari, and Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's son, Ibrahim Ali Khan, have once again caught the attention of netizens. The star kids, who are rumoured to be dating, were spotted attending Aaliyah Kashyap and Shane Gregoire's engagement bash in Mumbai on August 3.

Several photos and videos of Palak and Ibrahim are doing the rounds on social media platforms. They, however, did not arrive at the star-studded bash together. The rumoured couple was spotted arriving almost at the same time.

While Palak wore an embellished saree with a strappy blouse, Ibrahim looked dapper in black bandhgala blazer and white pants. They were all smiles while posing for the shutterbugs.

Check out Palak and Ibrahim's videos here:

Palak and Ibrahim are often spotted together in the city. On Saturday night, the rumoured lovebirds were papped together after a long time and they seemed to have caught up for a movie together.

The two entered the theatre separately and even while exiting, they were not together. But what caught the netizens' eyes was that Ibrahim was seen carrying Palak's jacket with him as he quickly made his way to the car.

Palak and Ibrahim's relationship rumours

Rumours of their relationship started after they were spotted exiting a restaurant in Mumbai after a dinner date, and the Kisi Ki Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress was seen hiding her face from the paparazzi.

However, she had later clarified that she had lied to her mom Shweta about her whereabouts and that was the reason she didn't want to show her face. She had also stated that Ibrahim was a very good friend and that she does not pay much attention to buzz around her personal life.