PHOTOS: Alaya F Attends Aaliyah-Shane's Engagement Bash With Rumoured BF Aaishvary Thackeray

Alaya F and Aaishvary Thackeray | Photos by Varinder Chawla

Bollywood actress Alaya F attended Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap's engagement bash in Mumbai on Thursday (August 3) with her rumoured boyfriend Aaishvary Thackeray. Several pictures and videos of Alaya and Aaishvary have surfaced online.

The actress looked stunning in a floral lehenga and matching blouse with a plunging neckline. On the other hand, Aaishvary wore an off-white kurta and white pyjama.

The rumoured couple did not pose for paparazzi together, however, they arrived at the engagement bash venue at the same time.

The rumours of Alaya dating Aaishvary began after the actress attended his birthday party in Dubai a couple of years back. They had also celebrated Alaya's 22nd birthday together.

Alaya is the daughter of Pooja Bedi and her ex-husband Farhan Furniturewalla, who lives in Goa. She made her Bollywood debut with 'Jawaani Jaaneman', in which she co-starred with Saif Ali Khan and Tabu. Alaya won the Best Debut Actress Filmfare Award for her performance in the movie.

On the other hand, Aaishvary is the grandson of late Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray.

Aaliyah-Shane's engagement

Aaliyah and her fiancé Shane Gregoire organised an engagement bash that was attended by a number of B-Town celebrities, including Kalki Koechlin, Suhana Khan, Pavail Gulati, Imtiaz Ali, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Palak Tiwari and others.

Aaliyah is Anurag's daughter from his first marriage with Aarti Bajaj. Aarti and Anurag tied the knot in 1997 after dating for almost nine years. However, they later got separated and Anurag tied the knot with Kalki.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)