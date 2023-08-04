Kalki Koechlin Attends Ex-Husband Anurag Kashyap's Daughter Aaliyah’s Engagement Bash - (WATCH) | Photo by Varinder Chawla

Bollywood director Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah and her fiance Shane Gregoire organized an engagement bash that was attended by a number of celebrities. Aaliyah and Shane looked stunning in their traditional attire. While Aaliyah wore a white coloured lehenga, Shane opted for a kurta pajama set. They both complemented each other with their outfit. Anurag Kashyap's ex-wife Kalki Koechlin also attended the event with her daughter Sappho and boyfriend Guy Hershberg.

For the occasion, Kalki wore a blue floral saree with a halterneck blouse. She was seen holding Sappho in her arms and posing for the paparazzi. Watch the video below.

Aaliyah is Anurag's daughter from his first marriage with Aarti Bajaj. Aarti and Anurag tied the knot in 1997 after dating for almost 9 years. Aaliyah was born in 2001. They divorced in 2009. He later married Kalki. The two announced in 2013 that they were parting ways. In 2015, they were divorced officially.

Kalki, who is born and brought up in India to French parents, announced her pregnancy with boyfriend Guy Hershberg in 2019. They welcomed Sappho in February 2020.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kalki will be seen in the upcoming drama series Made in Heaven, which will unveil its second season on August 10. Made in Heaven Season 1 garnered immense popularity and critical acclaim, captivating audiences with its compelling storytelling, nuanced characters, and thought-provoking themes.

Created by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, the official release date of the second season is still awaited. The show will stream on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

Expressing her excitement, Kalki shared in a statement, “As an actor, it's incredibly gratifying to see how season 1 of Made in Heaven resonated with audiences and became such a popular and critically acclaimed series. The overwhelming response from fans has been heartwarming. Moving forward into season two, I couldn't be more thrilled and excited. We have an incredible journey ahead, and just like the fans, I am eagerly looking forward to delving deeper into the lives of these complex characters and seeing what lies ahead of them. I can assure the loyal fans of Made In Heaven that season 2 will be grander and an enthralling experience.”

