Kalki Koechlin On Having A Baby Out Of Wedlock: 'He Was Not Interested In Marriage...'

Actress Kalki Koechlin, who is gearing up for the release of the second season of her much-awaited web series, Made In Heaven, has reacted to the backlash she received for having a baby out of wedlock. Kalki is in a relationship with Guy Hershberg. The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Sappho, in 2020.

During a conversation with Mashable India, the 39-year-old actress said that she was already divorced and her boyfriend was 'not interested' in tying the knot.

Kalki said, "He was like, ‘I’m not interested in marriage.’ So we just took a conscious decision not to marry but we were living together."

In another interview earlier, Kalki had said that she is thankful that their families are quite unconventional and are not too traditional in the sense of having to be married. The actress had also shared that their baby unplanned and "the best surprise ever".

The National Award-winning actress not only picks up unconventional roles for her films but also enjoys a real-life persona that believes in breaking all stereotypes. As much as Kalki loves being a mommy to her little one, she often takes to social media to flaunt her motherly side.

Kalki married filmmaker Anurag Kashyap in April 2011, at her maternal home in Ooty. However, in November 2013, they issued a joint statement addressing their separation.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kalki will be seen in Made In Heaven Season 2 with Jim Sarbh, Sobhita Dhulipala, Arjun Mathur and others. The show is all set to release on August 10 on Amazon Prime Video.

